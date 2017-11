Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Call it the corner store, the bodega, the deli or the grocery. It's the place where you can get a sandwich or the essentials.

Michael Silber is a graphic designer in Brooklyn. He's lived in New York City for more than a decade. In 2014, he started documenting the windows of his local deli.

The pictures of pictures of food have become "Deli Grossery."

He says it helps document the changing city.

You can submit to the site and the Instagram by emailing DeliGrossery@gmail.com.