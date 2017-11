Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Haydee Perez, a mom who lives in the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx, has been fighting for a clean up of the mold in her bathroom since April.

“My daughter has cerebral palsy. We need a safe and clean place to live. It’s making us sick,” said Perez.

A NYCHA Spokesperson tells PIX11 News, “Our staff is working urgently to remove the mold today. We can and will do better to serve our residents.”

