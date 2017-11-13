What the New York Giants are grateful for this season

HILLSIDE, N.J. — New York Giants players who came to hand-off 1,500 donated turkeys on Monday said they wanted the focus to be on New Jersey families in need, but they still fielded questions about their head coach and their poor weekend performance.

“We’re happy to be here,” Giants back-up quarterback Geno Smith said. “We’ll continue to give back in the midst of things that aren’t going so well.”

The Giants posted their eighth loss of the season Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, with a final score of 21-31. Fans want to know if and when Coach Ben McAdoo will be ousted.

“We love Coach McAdoo,” Smith said. “Obviously, yesterday was not what we wanted. But we just gotta continue to fight on, continue to move on and continue to work together. And that’s what we’ll do.”

The Giants have lost the past 3 games by double-digits.

“Yes, I still feel like he has good control of the team,” Giants tight end Jerell Adams said, responding to a reporter’s question. “He’s doing what he has to do to keep our mind straight and keep moving forward.”

The players who volunteered at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey on Monday to unload a 15-wheeler truck filled with frozen turkeys donated by Stop & Shop said they remain grateful to play for the Giants.

“Blessed to be able to play this wonderful game,” Smith said. “There is a lot to be thankful for.”

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is still seeking turkey and trimmings for New Jersey families. According to the food bank’s CEO, there are roughly 1 million hungry people in the state and about a third of them are children.

Locations where food donations are still being accepted ahead of the holidays can be found here.

Community Food Bank is also hosting a turkey food drive at their Hillside location at Evans Terminal this Saturday and Sunday.