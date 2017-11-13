Police shoot knife-wielding man in the Bronx: law enforcement sources

TREMONT, the Bronx — Police shot a knife-wielding man in the Bronx Monday night, law enforcement sources said.

They responded to reports of a person stabbed in the lobby of a Hughes Avenue building, police sources said. The knife-wielding man was shot by police.

One person was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital from Hughes Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

The suspect has life threatening injuries, police sources said.

No identifying information was immediately available.

The details of the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.