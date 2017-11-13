Men sought in slew of armed robberies in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Two men are being sought Monday in a slew of armed robberies in the Jamaica area of Queens, according to police.

A firearm was brandished in all four incidents, which took place on Tuesdays between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, police said.

In the first, an individual pulled out a gold firearm and demanded money at a Jamaica gas station at 108-46 Merrick Blvd. on Oct. 24 around 3:27 a.m., according to police. He allegedly obtained an undetermined amount of cash, and fled in an unknown direction.

One week later, on Halloween, a man displayed a silver firearm while robbing the Key Clean Laundromat located at 199-09 Jamaica Ave. in Hollis while a second man acted as lookout around 1:37 a.m., police said. Again, an undetermined amount of money was taken. Police say both men fled on Jamaica Avenue.

The third and fourth incidents took place on Nov. 7, police said.

A silver revolver was again used during a robbery at a gas station located at 202-06 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Estates, according to police. The armed man allegedly jumped over the counter and demanded money, taking cash and placing it in a bag, as the second man acted as lookout. Both men fled in an unknown direction, police said.

That night, the men demanded money during a robbery at a grocery store at 198-37 Jamaica Ave. in Hollis, police said. A silver revolver was again allegedly displayed, and an undetermined amount of cash was taken. Police said the men fled on foot northbound on 199th Street from Jamaica Avenue.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Both men are believed to be about 20 years old, police said.

One man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater under a black and dark green jacket, black pants, brown boots and carrying a black book bag.

The second man was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweater, black pants, white and blacks sneakers, and carrying a black book bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).