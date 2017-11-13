Man sought for vandalizing Brooklyn mosque; incident investigated as a hate crime: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man is being sought Monday for vandalizing a Brooklyn mosque over the weekend with a hammer, according to the NYPD.

The man used a hammer to destroy a camera and "numerous" windows at the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center on Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Another security camera caught the attack, which is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

The individual sought is described as a man last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

