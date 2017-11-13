‘It stinks and it’s cold!’: Brooklyn families need double fix — sewage leak and no heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Belinda Bailey and her neighbors, who live at the Howard Houses in Brooklyn, say their building smells like a port-a-potty following a sewage leak.

“It’s just terrible. All day it smells. Now, we don’t have heat. We want answers,” demanded Bailey.

Bailey’s 5-year-old great granddaughter Kemiyah Medley says she is angry too.

“It’s cold and I have four blankets. I’m mad,” said Medley.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “The heat is back on and the repairs to the sewer pipes will begin tomorrow. Our residents deserve better as we strive to provide them safe, clean and connected communities.”

