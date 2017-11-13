ICE arrests 25 on Long Island, including alleged MS-13 member

LONG ISLAND — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested more than two dozen undocumented immigrants during an operation cracking down on those with convictions for driving under the influence.

All but one of the 25 arrested in November had a previous DUI-related conviction, officials said. The last individual was arrested for immigration violations.

“This operation targeted those who were convicted of driving under the influence, some with children in the car, solidifying ICE’s commitment to remove public safety threats from our communities,” said Thomas Decker, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York. “With the incredibly high number of vehicle accidents and related deaths as a result of DUIs, ICE will continue to arrest and remove these criminal aliens for the safety of our city’s residents.”

One of the men arrested, a 35-year-old previously removed Honduran man, had also been convicted of assault. A 40-year-old Salvadoran national has been identified as an MS-13 gang member.