FDNY finds 170 pounds marijuana, more than 800 vials of liquid ketamine in Brooklyn basement

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Firefighters battling a Bensonhurst blaze Friday evening made a surprising discovery: a massive amount of drugs in the home’s basement.

They uncovered 170 pounds of marijuana and 821 vials of liquid ketamine, a date-rape drug better known as Special K, a police spokesperson said. There was also 12 liter bottles of ketamine, two drug scales and other drug paraphernalia in the basement of the 65th Street home.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 10. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

No arrests have been made.

