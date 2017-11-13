Cancun dream job pays $10,000 a month, no experience required

CANCUN, Mexico – If you’re looking for a job, love warm weather and want to live on the beach, this may be the employment opportunity of a lifetime.

One lucky person will get paid $10,000 per month to explore Cancun and spread the word about how great it is by writing and creating videos for Cancun.com.

The city of Cancun, Mexico is hiring a CEO — a Cancun Experience Officer. It’s a six month job that requires you to create videos, post on social media, and write blog posts. The posting says no experience is required – if you’re over 18, fluent in English, and can create videos – you’re eligible to apply.

“We’re looking for (a) brand ambassador who can showcase the warmth, wonder, and essence of Cancun as one of the world’s premier vacation destinations,” the job description reads. “As CEO, you will get the chance to swim with whale sharks, explore the jungle, investigate ancient ruins, and much more.”

“The ideal applicant will have a unique eye for capturing stories, a warmth in interacting with others, a self-motivated work ethic, and a dedication to producing high-quality work.”

During your six-month tenure, you will live in “luxury hotels and resorts” and all work-related expenses will be paid for.

Cancun.com says you have until Dec. 17 to apply with a one minute video that answers the question “What makes me Cancun.com’s ideal CEO?”

When you post your video, make sure you tell friends and family to vote so your video gains traction.

Then, the website will pick the top 100 candidates in December and weed it down to the top 50 on Jan 4.

Five finalists will fly to Cancun later that month for the final selection process. The job starts in March.