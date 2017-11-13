Brooklyn grandma in her 80s fights back after landlord evicts her while she’s out of town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Joy Noel never imagined being homeless in her 80s. Her entire world was shattered when she was evicted from her Flatbush apartment. Community advocates say the eviction was illegal.

Noel notified her landlord over the summer that she’d be traveling for a few months.

“They knew I was not going to be here,” Noel explained.

During that time, the landlord claimed Noel refused to sign a new lease. The eviction process began, but Noel didn’t know because her name was misspelled and the court paperwork was sent to the wrong address. Noel says she was evicted after failing to show up for a court hearing she didn’t know about.

She returned from her trip to learn all her belongings were moved out and a new tenant moved in.

“You know how many people would love to have a tenant like me? Fixing my apartment and paying my rent on time,” Noel said.

Monday morning several local politicians rallied to bring awareness to Noel’s case.

A representative from the landlord, Carnegie Management, showed up to defend the company and said Noel was not a good tenant and her apartment was filled with clutter. “We had a lot of violations going back to 2012,” Jacob Friedman explained.

Noel is currently staying with friends.