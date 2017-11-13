Bronx man, 86, killed in 2-vehicle Nassau crash

NASSAU, N.Y. — State police say they’re investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash on a rural upstate road that claimed the life of a New York City man.

Troopers say 86-year-old William Winter, of the Bronx, was driving east on state Route 20 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when for an unknown reason he crossed the center line in the Rensselaer County town of Nassau, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Albany.

Police say Winters’ car collided head-on with another vehicle. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 87-year-old woman riding with Winters was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment of injuries to her upper body.

The 57-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was treated at the same hospital for chest, arm, and knee pain.