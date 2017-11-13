Man arrested in 2015 slaying of Westchester millionaire’s 83-year-old wife

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — Two years after the 83-year-old wife of a millionaire McDonald’s franchisee was found bludgeoned to death at their New York hilltop estate, an arrest has been made, authorities said Monday.

Esdras Marroquin Gomez, who also goes by the name Victor, is accused killing Lois Colley, prosecutors said.

Gomez was recently found in Cancun, Mexico, then deported to Guatemala before being brought to the U.S. to face charges.

In 2015, a property caretake found Colley dead inside her home in North Salem, in Westchester County.

“The murder scene was horrendous,” Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said.

He said the murder weapon was a home fire extinguisher.

Colley’s husband, Eugene, is known for his empire of roughly 100 McDonald’s restaurants.

The DA said Gomez was a day laborer and had worked on the Colleys’ property, but was not employed with the family at the time of the killing.

Gomez was in the U.S. illegally at the time, prosecutors said.