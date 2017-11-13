Arrest made in attack on 83-year-old woman walking to church in N.J.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — An arrest has been made in the case of an 83-year-old woman who was tackled by a man who tried to sexually assault her as she was walking to church in New Jersey, prosecutors said Monday.

Margarito Hernandez-Valladares, 23, of Englewood, N.J., faces charges of attempted sexual assault, criminal restraint and criminal sexual contact, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. He was arrested Nov. 9 after a months-long investigation.

Prosecutors allege that Hernandez-Valladares attacked the womanon July 28 while she was on her way to church.

Police said the victim walking through the parking lot behind Korean Community Church early in the morning when a man attacked her. The attacker then grabbed her and tackled her in front of a doorway.

He had apparently followed her through the parking lot of St. Cecilia’s Church and into the parking lot of Korean Community Church before he attacked, police said at the time.

Video surveillance from inside the church and from the parking lot show the attack. But the attack was so violent that investigators would not release all of the surveillance they'd collected.