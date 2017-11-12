Three arrested following drug bust in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Two men and a woman were arrested following a drug bust in Asbury Park early Friday morning.

Asbury Park police said a local Blood gang member, 28-year-old Salik Hinton, told several people he was plotting to kill an Asbury Park police officer.

On Nov. 10, around 4:30 a.m. a warrant was executed at a residence in the block of Church Street in Asbury Park, leading to the arrest and charges of three people, police said.

Hinton, 32-year-old Willie Clark, and 31-year-old Shakira Smith were arrested and charged with possession of defaced firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine or prescription pills.

Hinton was also found to have an active warrant out of the city, and Smith was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police say the defaced firearm was a loaded Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun.

A second search conducted at Hinton’s parent’s residence led to the recovery of what was paraphernalia indicating drug distribution, totaling $2,435 in cash.

Along with weapons, drugs, and cash, police also seized a bike valued at over $800, which one of the defendants admitted they had bought from a drug addict on the streets for $5.