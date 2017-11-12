Staten Island 17-year-old shot while leaving her apartment

STATEN ISLAND — A 17-year-old was shot while leaving her apartment early Sunday, police said.

The teenager was shot in the left leg as she walked into the building hallway, officials said. She quickly went back inside the Coursen Place apartment and was later taken to Richmond University Medical Center.

Her name has not been released.

A firearm was recovered in the back of the apartment building, police said.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Staten Island man. He was charged with assault, possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.