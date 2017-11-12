Stabbing reported at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, MN — Several people were reportedly were stabbed at the Mall of America in Bloomington, the Star Tribune reported.

People at the mall say it happened in the men’s department of Macy’s.

“Just lived through the scariest experience of my life,” one woman tweeted.

She heard someone scream: “He got me! He got me!”

Just lived through the scariest experience of my life. I heard someone screaming "He got me! He got me!". I knew something was not right. Some other shoppers ran towards the screaming, and someone (who I believe was the victim's brother) yelled "911!" I called the police and hid. — Jolene Situma (@jojosituma) November 13, 2017

Photos show a large police presence at the Mall of America.

The Mall of America closes at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

