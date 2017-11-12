Special tribute marks 16th Anniversary of Flight 587 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE HARBOR, Queens – The victims of the Flight 587 crash were remembered Sunday morning during the 16th anniversary of the incident in Queens.

Sixteen years later, the horrific and deadly plane crash is still very fresh for the people of Belle Harbor, Queens.

At 9:17 a.m., a bell rang at Flight 587 Memorial Park to signify the time of the crash followed by a moment of silence at the annual memorial.

Friends and family then read the victims' names out loud and Mayor Bill de Blasio honored the victims of the flight.

On Nov. 12, 2001, the American Airlines flight was going to the Dominican Republic. It crashed into homes on Beach 131st Street and Newport Avenue, soon after taking off from JFK airport.

All 260 people on the plane and 5 people on the ground were killed.

The crash happened just two months and a day after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The community was still holding funerals for those lost in 9/11 when this accident happened.

For the city’s Dominican population, the crash was particularly hard.

Most of the passengers on the flight heading to Santo Domingo were Dominican.

Officials determined the plane’s rudder system and the airline’s pilot training were the cause of the second-deadliest plane incident in New York.

Last month during another memorial - West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue was co-named Flight 587 Way in tribute the victims of the crash.