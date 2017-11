MIDTOWN – A fire broke out at the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan Sunday morning.

The rubbish fire began at the banquet room on the fourth floor of the hotel a little after 7 a.m., FDNY said.

There was no full evacuation of the hotel, but occupants on the third and fourth floor were affected.

No injuries were reported.

As of 8:49 a.m., the fire was under control.