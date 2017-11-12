News Closeup: The opioid epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death among Americans under 50 -- and two-thirds of those deaths are caused by a class of drugs known as opioids.

Last year alone, there were 64,000 opioid deaths in the U.S. That’s a higher death toll than those caused by guns or traffic crashes. And more than the total number of military casualties in the Vietnam and Iraq wars combined.

Marvin Scott speaks to three people on the front lines battling the nation's opioid crisis: NYC Special Narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan, who is fighting to get the drugs off the streets; PIX11 News' Mary Murphy, who has reported extensively on the subject; and John Ramaglia, whose son took his own life after a long battle with heroin addiction.