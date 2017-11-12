Man crashes cab after getting hit with hockey stick, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan – A man is dead after getting into an altercation with another man in Manhattan Saturday night.

Officers were called around 11:58 p.m. regarding a vehicle collision in Chelsea.

When they arrived, officers found a livery cab on the center divider on West Street and Horatio Street with a 68-year-old male in the car.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that that victim in the Lincoln Town car livery cab was traveling southbound on 11th Avenue when he stopped at West 20th Street.

Police said at the intersection, the victim allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with an unidentified male pedestrian in his thirties.

The pedestrian allegedly struck the victim in the head with a hockey stick before fleeing on foot, said police.

The victim continued driving on 11th Avenue before striking the center divider on West Street and Horatio Street, said officers.

No arrests have been made, and investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).