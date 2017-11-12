Man arrested for robbing pizza delivery person at knifepoint, police say

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island – A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery person Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m., when 27-year-old Ricardo Vargas ordered food from Bella Maria Restaurant and Pizzeria in Coram, asking for it to be delivered to 17 King St. in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police said.

Vargas allegedly selected the address at random and approached the delivery person as he arrived, displaying a knife and demanded money, said police.

The delivery person complied, and Vargas fled the location on foot with cash and the food.

The 61-year-old victim called 911, and police searched the area.

They located and arrested Vargas nearby at 11:30 p.m.

Vargas is charged with robbery in the 1st degree, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.