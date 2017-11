Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan – Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in Manhattan Sunday morning.

The commercial fire started at 150 Nagle Avenue a little after 10 a.m., FDNY said.

The fire started on the first floor and extended to the cockloft of the building, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Video shows heavy smoke coming from the row of stores.

