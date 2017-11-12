Cops search for men involved in armed robbery in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx – Police are asking for help in identifying two individuals who allegedly robbed a takeout restaurant in the Bronx Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:32 p.m. when two individuals entered the Back Home Caribbean store on 3400 Boston Road in Williamsbridge.

One of the individuals allegedly acted as a look out while the other displayed a gun and demanded money, police said.

The female employee complied and the individuals fled the location with $500, said police.

The first individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, about 18 to 22 years old with a medium build and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with gray pants and white sneakers.

The second individual is described a man with a medium build, about 18 to 22 years old, and was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie with a large white Adidas logo, dark pants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).