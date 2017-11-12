Cops search for woman seen mailing stolen art back to museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Police are asking for help in identifying the individual who was seen allegedly mailing about $105,000 worth of stolen photographs back to the Museum of Modern Art PS1 in Queens.

Two photographs were reported stolen after a museum employee noticed the prints were missing from the location on Oct. 30, police said.

The two photographs have an estimated value of $105,000, police said.

There were no apparent signs of forced entry into the building.

On Nov. 3, it was reported to police that the stolen photographs were mailed back to the museum.

Investigation determined that the individual was seen mailing the videos from 223 Bedford Avenue, a shipping store in Brooklyn, on Nov. 2 around 5:50 p.m.

The individual is described as a female with a fair complexion in her 20s and was last seen wearing a dark cap, glasses, black overcoat, tan pants, and tan shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).