1 dead after car crashes into Long Island home

PLAINVIEW, Long Island – One person is dead and three others were injured after a car drove into a Long Island home early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 4:22 a.m. along Round Swamp Road in Plainview.

The driver allegedly lost control of the car when it crashed into the house, Nassau County police said.

One of the passengers in the car was killed.

The other three in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

No one in the house was injured.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.