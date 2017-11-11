Worker struck after vehicle drives into construction site

STATEN ISLAND – A worker was injured after a car ended up at a construction site in Staten Island early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:02 a.m. on Hylan Boulevard and Midland Avenue in Midland Beach when a vehicle struck another vehicle, police said.

The 2015 Nissan Altima then ended up in a ditch at a construction site, said police.

A construction worker was struck by the vehicle and suffered two broken legs and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver, 28-year-old Keith Hayes, allegedly blew a .163 and was taken into custody.

Hayes is charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving, and DWI.