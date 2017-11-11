Watch the New York City Veteran’s Day Parade live on PIX11

NEW YORK — PIX11 is live at the New York City Veteran’s Day Parade to honor the service and personal sacrifice of the women and men enlisted in our armed forces.

The largest Veteran’s Day event in the nation, Saturday’s parade will feature tens of thousands of marchers, including more than 300 units, according to the United War Veterans Council. The U.S. Air Force will be this year’s featured service.

Marchers representing veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, businesses and high school bands from across the country will travel up Fifth Avenue from 26th to 52nd streets.

The parade is set to start at 12 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. You can watch it live on PIX11 News, on PIX11.com and the station’s Facebook page, and on Military.com.

Below is a map of the parade route: