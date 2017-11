QUEENS — An NYPD van burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway Saturday, cellphone video of the incident shows.

The van caught fire on the westbound LIE near Exit 15 at 6:46 p.m., FDNY said.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to FDNY.

Multiple witnesses tweeted images of the incident, describing the scene as “insane” and “scary.”

Scary scene on eastbound LIE: NYPD van engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/RWJjQHYWhp — Teresa Genaro (@BklynBckstretch) November 11, 2017

Insane- nypd van on fire and blocking entire eastbound side of LIE @WazeTrafficNYC pic.twitter.com/UizST11sES — Lindsay (@lbank06) November 12, 2017