Veterans with PTSD can apply to use medical marijuana legally, Cuomo announces

NEW YORK — In an effort to help thousands of veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD will be added to the list of conditions covered for medical marijuana, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Veterans Day.

“Many of our veterans are suffering from PTSD and the medical community has determined that marijuana can be a helpful treatment,” Cuomo said in a statement Saturday. “If there are veterans that are suffering and we can make a treatment available, we want to.”

The governor plans to sign into law that marijuana will be legal if a doctor authorizes it, and finds a veteran suffers from PTSD, Cuomo said.

“I think that can help thousands of veterans. It’s something that we’ve been talking about for a long time and I’m glad we’re taking action today,” Cuomo said.

Other conditions that render people potentially eligible for medical marijuana include HIV infection or AIDS, Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, among others, according to the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

Also on Saturday, Cuomo said a new series of license plates will become available to veterans.

There are 770,00 veterans in New York, and the so-called “Honor Series” plates are meant to pay tribute to those who have a license plate, and say they have served when applying for one.