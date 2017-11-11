Two men shot on Harlem street; gunman sought: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two men were shot in Harlem Saturday afternoon, and police are searching for the gunman, according to officials.

The men, ages 25 and 43, were shot near West 139th Street and Lenox Avenue around 12:51 p.m., police said.

The older man managed to walk to a hospital, while the 23-year-old was transported, according to police.

Both are expected to survive, police said.

No information was provided about the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).