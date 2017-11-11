Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby it’s cold outside.

It was 24 degrees in New York City Saturday morning, a record low for this date since all the way back in 1933.

But here’s the good news for this icy cold Saturday. Feeling like winter is here means the holidays are surely on the way.

What’s a bigger symbol for that- Literally one of the biggest? The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, of course!

The 75-foot Norway spruce came to the city all the way from State College, Pennsylvania.

The huge tree, weighing about 13 tons, was hauled onto a trailer and then headed to the Big Apple.

More than 50,000 lights will brighten up the tree this year. That’s about five miles of L.E.D lights. Of course, the biggest sparkler of all will go on top- a stunning Swarovski star.

It’s Rockefeller Center’s 85th Christmas tree- the third from Pennsylvania.

This year’s tree has been growing since the early days of the tradition. It’s 80 years old, which just goes to show, it’s never to late in life to shine.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to see the tree in all its illuminated glory. The Annual Christmas tree lighting is November 29th and will stay on display until January 7th.

Then the tree is being donated to habitat for humanity to be cut into lumber and used for building homes.

So after the tree finishes filling you up with holiday cheer, it will do even more good.