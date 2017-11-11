Police search for man who allegedly stole cellphone in Manhattan subway

NEW YORK – Police are asking for help in identifying the individual involved in a Manhattan robbery.

The incident happened Oct. 24 around 11:15 p.m. when a 19-year-old female was on a southbound 6 train when it entered the Centre Street and Chambers Street subway station.

The individual on the platform allegedly waited for the doors to open when he grabbed the victim’s iPhone before fleeing the station, police said.

The individual is described as a male with a medium complexion, about 18 to 25 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).