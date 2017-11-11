Police looking for missing 23-year-old man from Bronx

NEW YORK – A 23-year-old man has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Officials said Akhenaton Pires of the Bronx, was last seen around 1:40 p.m. leaving AHRC Fisher Center located at 2080 Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

Pires is described as a male and was last seen wearing a green jacket, brown hat, brown scarf, large glasses and a bookbag.

Police are asking for assistance in locating Pires.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).