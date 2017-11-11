Police looking for missing 23-year-old man from Bronx

WATCH LIVE: NYC VETERAN’S DAY PARADE
Posted 1:00 PM, November 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:59PM, November 11, 2017

NEW YORK – A 23-year-old man has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Police are looking for Akhenaton Pires, 23,who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Officials said Akhenaton Pires of the Bronx, was last seen around 1:40 p.m. leaving AHRC Fisher Center located at 2080 Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

Pires is described as a male and was last seen wearing a green jacket, brown hat, brown scarf, large glasses and a bookbag.

Police are asking for assistance in locating Pires.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).