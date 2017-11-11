PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen were able to chat with Grand Marshal, Buzz Aldrin during the annual Veterans Day Parade! They talked about honoring veterans, the space institute, and selfies.
PIX11 talks with Grand Marshal Buzz Aldrin during Veterans Day Parade
-
Watch the New York City Veterans Day Parade live on PIX11
-
Daughter of WWII veteran gives back with her voice
-
Orphans from Vietnam’s “Operation Babylift” to reunite at Veterans Day Parade
-
Keeping brave warriors’ legacies alive
-
Millions enjoy Caribbean Day parade despite violence
-
-
How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
-
Italian-Americans celebrate along Fifth Avenue in NYC for Columbus Day Parade
-
American Legion struggles to rebuild post after devastating fire
-
West Indian Day parade costumes highlight Caribbean pride
-
Photos: Kids celebrate at West Indian American Junior Carnival Parade
-
-
Police to step up patrols over Halloween weekend
-
J’Ouvert festivities underway, police hope for decrease in violence
-
Charging dog killed, U.S. marshal shot in the foot during Jersey City house raid