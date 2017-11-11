WATCH LIVE: NYC VETERAN’S DAY PARADE
PIX11 talks with Grand Marshal Buzz Aldrin during Veterans Day Parade

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen were able to chat with Grand Marshal, Buzz Aldrin during the annual Veterans Day Parade! They talked about honoring veterans, the space institute, and selfies.