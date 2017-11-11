Man shot, killed in the Bronx

TREMONT, the Bronx – A man is dead after he was shot in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call around 1:05 a.m. about a person shot at the corner of 179 Street and LaFontaine Avenue.

When they arrived, police found 27-year-old Angel Perez lying on the ground unresponsive and unconscious with a gunshot wound to the back, officers said.

EMS took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

