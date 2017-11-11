Man shot in the leg in Brooklyn: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was shot in the leg in East Flatbush Saturday afternoon, according to FDNY.

The man was shot in the leg on Avenue H between East 43rd Street and Troy Avenue around 3:06 p.m., FDNY said. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.

It was not clear if he was gunned down on the street, or inside the building, which according to Google Maps is a motor vehicle repair shop.

Fire officials did not say if anyone has been arrested.

