Man forcibly touches woman on subway, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan – Police are asking for help in identifying the man who they say forcibly touched a woman on a Manhattan subway.

The incident happened Oct. 16 around 9:30 a.m. when the 31-year-old female victim was onboard a crowded northbound 5 train.

Police said during the train ride, a man grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

When the train entered the 14th Street – Unions Square station, both the victim and the man exited the train, with the man fleeing the location.

The individual is descried as a male with a dark complexion, about 5 foot 8 inches tall, brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a maroon zip-up hoodie, black shoes, a white shirt, and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).