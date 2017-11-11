Maltese puppy worth $2,500 stolen from Bay Shore mall

BAY SHORE, New York — A 9-week-old Maltese puppy worth $2,500 was stolen from American Dog Club at the Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Store manager Annmarie Mancuso said a man and a woman opened the dog’s cage and the man carried the puppy out of the store “like a football” at about 2:40 p.m. Staff ran up to her and told her what happened.

“I ran after them into [the] parking lot but they were gone,” Mancuso said.

The puppy is all white and weighs only 2 pounds.

The man is believed to be around 29 – 34 years old and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt. The woman has long, straight hair down to her hips and was seen carrying a large pocketbook.

Mancuso said the store does not plan on pressing charges if the dog is returned.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).