Father of Long Island teen killed in hit-and-run speaks out

LEVITTOWN, Long Island —The father of Taranjit Parmar, the 18-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run in Long Island, spoke out for the first time Saturday.

Ranjit Parmar said he was blessed to have a daughter like Taranjit, who was a dental student at Adelphi University.

"She bore all the responsibility to carry the family, carry her education. I always told everybody who would listen to me, if you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one," he said while fighting back tears.

Police told the family that the pickup truck's license plate is not visible on surveillance video and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the driver.

Taranjit was driving on the Hempstead Turnpike when she got into a minor collision with a red pickup truck just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police said when she exited her vehicle to exchange information, the driver mowed her down and fled.

Submit tips to police by calling Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1800-244-TIPS (8477) or go online http://nassaucounty.crimestoppersweb.com/wanteds.aspx.