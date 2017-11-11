Driver strikes two children and crashes into Queens home; Xanax and crack pipe found in car: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens— A driver struck two children and crashed into a Queens residence with a crash pipe and Xanax in her vehicle, sources said Saturday.

The car struck two young children, ages 2 and 6, around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 170th Street and 90th Avenue, according to police.

The woman behind the wheel allegedly kept driving until she crashed into a nearby home. She then attempted to flee, but residents held her down until the police arrived, officials said.

Neighbor Shatima Hawthorne said the driver was behaving erratically when apprehended.

"She was just bugging out when the cops tried to arrest her," Hawthorne said. "She claimed she had heart problems but obviously you could tell something was wrong with her."

An open Xanax bottle and a crack pipe were found inside the car, according to sources.

The suspect, 35-year-old Tiffany Potoka, has been charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of controlled substance.