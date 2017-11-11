Metro-North service resumes after record-breaking cold weather causes broken rail

NEW YORK — Train service has resumed after record-breaking cold weather has caused a rail to break on the Metro-North line.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Metro-North advised customers on the Harlem line that southbound trains will go through service changes following a rail break.

After the MTA noted the broke rail, the Harlem line was not stopping at Williams Bridge, Botanical Gardens, Fordham, Tremont, and Melrose, according to the MTA.

During the service change, southbound trains brought customers to the Harlem 125th Street Station where they had to transfer to a northbound train back to local stations.

As of 10:38 a.m., train service resumed between Woodlawn and Melrose.