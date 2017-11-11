Arctic blast sets record lows in New York area

More record low temperatures were set in parts of the New York area Saturday morning.

Temperatures in Central Park dropped to 24 degrees, beating the record of 28 degrees in 1933.

Records were also broken in Newark, Bridgeport, and LaGuardia Airport, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 26 degrees, beating records set in 1956, according to the National Weather Service.

In JFK, temperatures dropped to 24, beating the 1973 record of 28 degrees.

The weather is expected to only reach highs in the 30s Saturday.

Record low temperatures were set at 5 of our 6 climate sites this morning. Temperatures will only rise into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/queX7mE4fY — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 11, 2017

On Friday, the arctic blast brought freezing mark early Friday evening with temperatures dropping to 26 degrees in Central Park, shattering a 103-year-old record of 27 degrees.