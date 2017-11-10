Woman taken into custody for alleged involvement in Brooklyn apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – A woman was taken into custody for her alleged involvement in the deadly Brooklyn apartment fire that killed two people Thursday.

Police sources said the 22-year-old woman is a resident in the apartment.

She allegedly returned back to the scene after the fire and was recognized from surveillance video, according to police sources.

She was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of starting the fire.

Police believe the fast-moving fire was deliberately set by someone because an accelerant was found in the apartment lobby Thursday morning.

Two people died and ten people were injured, including two children.

The motive is not yet known, and the woman in question is not related to the victims.