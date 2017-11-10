Woman killed in hit-and-run in the Bronx

BRONX – A woman was struck and killed following a hit-and-run in the Bronx Friday morning.

Police responded to a call at about 4:07 a.m. about a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the exit ramp area off the northbound New England Thruway along Conner Street, exit 13 .

When they arrived, officers found a woman in her 20s lying on the roadway with trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made

