Wife, stepson charged after dismembered body found at home

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A dismembered body has been found beneath a mobile home in South Carolina, and the victim’s common law wife and stepson have been charged with murder.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that the body of 51-year-old Gary James Stone was found in several containers under a home Thursday.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said at a news conference that 18-year-old Charles Jacob Bridges choked Stone until he was unconscious on Nov. 3 and stabbed him to death.

The sheriff says Bridges’ mother, 40-year-old Dawn Michelle Wilkins, knew what happened and helped try to dispose of the body.

Mueller says Bridges told deputies he attacked Stone after his stepfather fought with his mother.

Court records do not list attorneys for either Wilkins or Bridges.