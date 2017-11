Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress Uma Thurman is stepping away from the big screen and onto the Broadway stage for the first time.

PIX11 spoke to with her about her new role in “The Parisian Woman.”

The play is written by House of Cards' Beau Willimon and the ensemble includes actors Josh Lucas, Phillipa Soo, Bair Brown and Marton Csokas.

The show is in previews at the Hudson Theater and opening night is set for Nov. 30. A mobile ticket lottery was just announced.