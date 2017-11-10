Two men sought in separate Union Square gropings

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan —Two men are being sought by the NYPD Friday for separate groping incidents in Union Square.

The first incident was reported to police on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m., police said.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, was standing on the subway platform of the Union Square East and East 14th Street station waiting for the southbound 4 train when a man approached her and grabbed her groin area, according to police.

The man is believed to be 50 – 65 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray pants and dark colored shoes. Police said he also had a cane.

Another woman, 31, was groped on a northbound 5 train on Monday, Oct. 16. At 9:30 a.m., police said.

She reported that her buttocks were grabbed by a man while riding the crowded train. The victim and the alleged groper both exited the train at the 14th Street and Union Square station, where the attacker fled, according to police.

The man sought in this incident is 25 – 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon zip-up hoodie, black shoes, a white shirt and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).