Six-String Soldiers perform ahead of Veterans Day

Bringing their unique style to the PIX11 Morning News, the Army band Six-String Soldiers played a few songs to get the day going.

Six-String Soldiers is a four member acoustic group performing folk, bluegrass, Americana. They are part of the United States Army Field Band. Through song, they honor our Veterans and share the stories of American Soldiers across the nation.

