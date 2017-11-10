Peek at the prototypes for city streetcar and MTA train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They could be transporting commuters in the years to come. But right now, two prototypes are under wraps.

The City of New York and Mayor de Blasio have been talking about a streetcar project called the BQX. It would connect Queens and Brooklyn, from Astoria to Sunset Park.

A PIX11 viewer noticed what looked to be a prototype for the vehicle. City and project officials say an update on the plan will be coming soon. Reports have said the project funding needs to be outlined and it may not hit the road until 2023.

The MTA also has a section of train under a tarp at the Hudson Yards 7 train station. It is believed to be the "open-gangway" model that is in the design phase.